Passo Giau, Dolomites, Italy

In mid-June 2018, I was in the Dolomites with friends on a photo tour. One day, we were heading for Passo Giau. I had in mind an image with flowers in the foreground in a vacant field and the mountains in the background to show the immensity, size and color contrasts of the area. I have to say that 5 days before, the leader had guided us to Alpe di Siusi where I took gorgeous photographs one of which is on my VIP page: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/25/02/2021/alpe-di-siusi-dolomites-italy-by-jacques-geoffroy

So, my expectations were quite high for my visit to Passo di Giau. While driving to the location, I stopped when I saw the mountain’s peak and the green field. Parking the car on the side of the road I walked a short distance and though there were few flowers, I spotted this yellow flower surrounded by growing buds 25 meters to my left. My flower subject dominates its immediate surroundings, these in turn are dominated by the enormous mountains in the background. The color and size of these elements create the contrasts that I was looking for. I installed my tripod very low and used my Leica wide angle-lens in portrait orientation. Doing so, the flower, the mountains and the clouds were pleasingly framed and I had my shot.

