Denali National Park, Alaska, USA

I consider myself blessed to live in Alaska and have the opportunity to explore the many wild areas of the state such as Denali National Park. Over the years camping and hiking in Denali, I have realized it's best to always be prepared for the serendipitous moment. Have your gear ready, know your camera like the back of your hand and explore tirelessly. Wether it's the wildlife or scenery your after, in my experience, early morning or late evening yields the best chance for success.

Animals are on the move in the cool hours of dawn and dusk and the soft light on the tweens is ideal for landscape shots. This image appeared like a mirage as I was out on an early morning hike and I stood there mouth agape as the Great One revealed itself slowly. I know where to stand to get the iconic shot of the mountain from across Wonder Lake, I have mine and appreciate it, but find it more rewarding to learn of the many more places in the park you can see the mountain when it is out and the unique compositions those locations can provide.

