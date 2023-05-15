Mane Bhanjan, Darjeeling Dist, West Bengal, India

Darjeeling Dist of West Bengal holds many beautiful places and pine tree forests. It was in early November 2020; I spent one night in Mane Bhanjan; this place is basically the gate to entering Singalila National Park, which holds some of the most scenic viewpoints of Mount Kanchenjunga and wide varieties of flora and fauna.

In Manebhanjan, there are a few pine tree forests; I shot this particular image from one of the less tourist-disturbed pine forests.

I used a wide-angle lens for this particular image to create environmental feelings for my storytelling.

Dimitri Vasileiou

