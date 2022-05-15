The Bridge Arch, Venice, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In 2016, we spent three gorgeous weeks in Italy: two hiking in the Dolomites, and the last in Venice to visit, dine on great food, and relax. One of the mornings in Venice, I got up early and walked. Crossing a bridge, I was happy to see a canal with a collection of small boats docked a short distance from a pedes-trian bridge. The coloured sidewalls and their reflection on the relatively still water create great depth of field and these lines are harmoniously interrupted by the presence of the small arched bridge. The form, size, color contrasts and the reflection on the water of the arch bridge were arresting and drew my eyes into the image. To smooth out the little ripples on the canal, I installed my tripod for a long exposure. I used a 10 stop ND filter and took a 40 second exposure. As always, I used the live time fea-ture on my camera to get a perfect exposure (ettr).

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now