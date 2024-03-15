Uttakleiv, Lofoten Islands, Norway

This photo was taken during my last trip to the Lofoten Islands.

That evening, we filmed the sunset on Uttakleiv beach. This is a very interesting and diverse location, and being on the beach itself, it is impossible to stop photographing mountains, water, stones and the famous 'dragon's eye' since there are simply countless options for interesting, beautiful compositions.

Ultimately, it was quite difficult not to switch my attention to the small community near the beach, which looked mesmerizing during the blue hour, and the contrast between the blue background and the yellow street lights was unforgettable.

