Pelly Crossing, Yukon Territory, Canada

Most people have never heard of Pelly Crossing, a tiny town north of Whitehorse in the Yukon. The town has around 300 inhabitants and can experience temperatures that go below -50 degrees Celsius. Places like this might not be for everyone, but the beauty of an isolated town is hard to beat.

The snow is mostly undisturbed, leaving a fresh white blanket covering the frozen earth. Only a few roofs break up the landscape here, but the tiny pops of red is what drew my eye to this scene.

We drove up to a viewpoint overlooking the town, and I jumped out of the truck only long enough to snap this photo. Hands get cold very easily in those temperatures, but it was worth the discomfort!

