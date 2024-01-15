Lone Elm Tree Near Merced River, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Nestled in Yosemite Valley lies a lone Elm tree near the Merced River. I was lucky enough to be in the park in late February when a snowstorm hit. I had been photographing this tree all week, and when the snow came, I headed straight back to this tree.

The snow fell pretty hard and created almost white-out conditions, rendering the camera's autofocus system useless. Although it was challenging, I ended up capturing this frame with manual focus and shot with a high shutter speed to freeze the falling snowflakes!

