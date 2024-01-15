    Search
    Frozen Amphitheatre, Ladakh, India
    By Srinivasan Periathiruvadi

    It was a harsh winter morning in the Ladakh region of India. The mighty Zanskar river, surrounded by the majestic Himalayan mountains, was completely frozen. In ancient days, for the locals from the Zanskar region, walking on the frozen river was the only way of reaching Ladakh.

    With much trepidation, I ventured onto the ice and was soon overwhelmed by the experience of standing in the middle of a frozen amphitheatre echoing the sounds.


