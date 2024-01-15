Firehole River Cascades, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

Winter in Yellowstone National Park transforms its landscape into a snowy wonderland full of active wildlife, contrast, extra steamy geothermal features, and no cars. On my week-long park tour last January, I was treated to a landscape enveloped under heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures that so typify the winters there.

We stopped at several places along the Firehole River as it courses through the park. This image was taken in the cascade portion of the river. I worked the perimeter of the cascades, trying to get a perspective that showcased the cascade framed in snow and the mountains beyond.

I anchored my tripod low against some rocks in the snow and knelt in the snow drift to get the right angle. The good thing about sub-zero temperatures is that you don't have to be super concerned about snow melting on your equipment and causing water damage.

Yellowstone is a real treasure, and a visit in the winter is a must. Just be sure to bring your long undies!

