San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

These are the cypresses of San Quirico d'Orcia.

After a rainy and windy morning, the sun suddenly came out from behind the clouds, and the sky turned an intense blue.

The gentle hills and the shadow of the cypresses drawn on the green of the lawn immediately struck me.

The strong contrast between light and shadow, the intense blue of the sky and the white clouds created contrasts that cannot escape any photographer.

