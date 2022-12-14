Breidamerkurjokull Ice Cave, Iceland

Being general optimists, my wife and I made reservations to go on a cruise with her sisters in October 2021. Since that is a time that I like for us to do a dedicated photography trip, I checked around for an alternative destination. I found a nice-looking photo workshop in Iceland after the cruise and made additional bookings for that. This turned out to be a doubly good plan, as the cruise ended up getting cancelled anyway.

From Reykjavik, we made our way around the island going clockwise. After a week, we reached the southern coast. One morning, we were heading for an ice cave under the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier. During summer, these spaces are filled with meltwater, but when it gets colder the melting slows and most of the water drains out, leaving the ice cave.

We started around 4 am. There was a bit of a drive to the location of a tour company that was going to take us in. Then we had a further drive in their special all-terrain vehicle that could handle the route across the glacial moraines. After parking, we had a hike in the dark about a mile to get to the ice cave entrance at the edge of the glacier. When we finally got in, there was another group ahead of us. We had to wait for a while for them to get out of the way for us to shoot. By then, we were getting some light coming through the ice to illuminate the space.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now