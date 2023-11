Japanese Gardens, Kyoto, Japan

I have visited many places in the fall because I love the warm colours of nature at this time of the year. But I have never seen anything like Japan in the fall. The leaves are bursting with vibrant colours in different shades of red, surrounded by the evergreen trees, leaving you speechless.

I visited this amazing garden in Kyoto and felt like diving into a picture I had only known from books.

