Telluride, San Juan Mountains, Colorado, USA

I was winding down from a long day of exploring the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. My goal was to find somewhere to camp that wasn't high up in the mountains. So, I headed north towards Telluride and came up to this overlook.

The sun was going to set soon. So, I stayed there and started looking for good compositions in that I could represent this scene in its best light. I got a few pictures which look directly south, and of the road looking toward the peak in this photo. And then the clouds lit up and a bit of alpenglow started on the peaks.

I like this scene the best because of how the colors in the forest complement the colors in the sky. I also felt the layers in the scene create depth and perspective in the photo.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now