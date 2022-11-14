    Search
    Telluride, San Juan Mountains, Colorado, USA

    By Daniel Forster

    I was winding down from a long day of exploring the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. My goal was to find somewhere to camp that wasn't high up in the mountains. So, I headed north towards Telluride and came up to this overlook.

    The sun was going to set soon. So, I stayed there and started looking for good compositions in that I could represent this scene in its best light. I got a few pictures which look directly south, and of the road looking toward the peak in this photo. And then the clouds lit up and a bit of alpenglow started on the peaks.

    I like this scene the best because of how the colors in the forest complement the colors in the sky. I also felt the layers in the scene create depth and perspective in the photo.

