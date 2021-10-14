Moment of Truth, Yale Lake, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This image was probably my favorite of 2020, and was a complete accident as well. I honestly didn't know this place existed when I began the drive from my home outside Portland, Oregon at 3am hoping to get some sunrise images of Mount Saint Helens. I was really just experimenting with locations, looking for a place to get both the mountain and some water in the frame. After disappointing conditions, both weather and light, I was getting frustrated with how the morning was turning out.

I am not a quitter, never have been and never will be. If I set out to find a good shot, well I'm darn well going to find something! I drove back over this bridge for the second time, headed back the other way. The first time, I don't even think it crossed my mind to capture anything near this spot. It just didn't catch my eye. But this time the morning light was beginning to melt away the fog and some really cool conditions were forming.

I stopped along the road on the other side of the bridge and found the path down to the water. And as they say, the rest is history. I spent two hours along the waterfront, shooting away and just marveling at the beauty of the scene. This was my favorite moment of that morning, and one I will always cherish.

