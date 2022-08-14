Kilchurn Castle, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The complete planning of the trip to Glencoe and Isle of Skye - Scotland almost fell through a snow storm depression over England and Scotland. A day later we left in Belgium with a small heart because the weather conditions were very unpredictable and rough. The roads were unseen and dangerous but that made this trip even more exciting. In terms of photo expectations we were not sure what to expect, it could go in all directions. When we arrived in Scotland everything was extremely white and cold, beautiful setting.

One of our photo locations was Kilchurn Castle. When we arrived, Loch Awe around the castle was largely frozen over and the birds could barely save part of this Loch. The mountains behind the castle were partly covered with snow and there was a light fog which made the whole thing very mysterious. Now it was just a matter of finding the right composition.

I wanted to place the castle tower in the perfect intersection of the mountains but also show the partly frozen loch. The birds did not have to be sharp, but they had to be findable and visible for the well-directed viewer. The intention was to bring depth to the photo and the total picture had to be mysterious.....to tell a story. No direct light made everything complete. I left with a satisfied feeling and a big smile on my face. That evening I enjoyed a good Scottish whysky.

