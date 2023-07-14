Lake Starnberger, Seeshaupt, Bavaria, Germany

Living close to Lake Starnberger, Bavaria, Germany, I enjoy the morning hours there, particularly in Autumn. The people are gone, and fog is often seen above the water. Luckily, I can relatively easily approach this area on my drive to work. Some reed areas allow us to put some interest in an otherwise too minimalistic picture. The little waves occurring due to slight breezes contrast the vertical lines of the grasses.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now