    Mt Moran Sunrise, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA
    By Roy Goldsberry

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    A number of years ago, my wife and I visited Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. We enjoyed both parks very much, but spent most of the time in Yellostone, with only a short stay in the Tetons. In 2020, as part of revising our travel plans due to Covid, we made a trip across the Dakotas to Wyoming again, and booked a lodge in Grand Teton NP for a week to give us plenty of time and to allow for weather.

    That summer was another one for major wildfires in the western US, and heavy smoke was a severe problem for visibility. We got lucky in that just before we arrived at our lodge, there had been a rain storm that cleared the air and visibility stayed good for several days. A wonderful spot that I wanted to return to was Jenny Lake, which has a fantastic view of the Teton Range. I had gotten some very nice shots there, but I had not gone early enough for sunrise.

    I went out early the first morning, and drove down the one lane road that goes along the eastern shore of the lake. It took me a little hunting to find the location that I had liked so much nine years before. When I found the spot, I was doubly pleased to see that there was no wind. The early calmness and first light on the mountains made for a wonderful reflection shot across the lake. Turning to the right, there was an equally good view of reflected sunrise light behind Mt. Moran.

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

