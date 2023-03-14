Altai Mountain Range, Bayan Ulgii Province, Mongolia

In February'23, I visited the Altain mountain range of Bayn Ulgii Province, Mongolia, for the first time.

My motivation for the trip was witnessing the Winter Migration of Kazakh Eagle Hunters. But, the beauty of Altai Mountain is too much to miss as a photographer, so I spent some time with landscape imaging, too.

I captured this particular image when one herd just passed across me and descended down the huge valley. I used the herd as my scaling to frame this wonderful scene under the morning light.

