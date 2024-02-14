    Search
    Port Aransas, Texas Gulf Coast, USA
    By Dennis Casey

    This is a spot that I surf on the Texas Gulf Coast. The first time I surfed there, I walked under the pier and thought it would make a great picture. All I needed was the right lighting.

    It took several trips to get the right conditions to make it look 'magical'. In Texas, you can drive on the beach, so I would park right behind the pier when I surfed this spot. I had my camera and tripod pre-arranged for this picture in case I needed to set it up in a hurry.

    On this day, I was surfing at dusk after a storm passed through. When the lighting started to change, I caught a wave and ran to my truck. I captured this picture while still in my surf trunks, and the lighting changed after only one frame. I call this picture 'Room With A View'.


