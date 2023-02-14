    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    The Pond, Isle of Skye, Scotland
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    September 2014 was my first trip to the Scottish Highlands. My wife and I spent a week on the famous Isle of Skye. We went principally for the hiking, but photography was a secondary and essential trip objective.

    One day, I was scouting image sites on the Island. Driving near Kirkibost, I saw this little pond at the foot of a beautiful mountain range. A white spot on the water caught my eye. I parked the car on the side of the road and took out my long focal lens to identify the reflection. I saw it was the reflection of a lone white house near the shoreline.

    I was awed by the scenery. All the essential elements of the composition were there: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colours, and framing elements. So, I used my wide-angle lens handheld to take the picture. This perfectly illustrates why the Scottish Highlands are deemed a photographer’s paradise.

    This explains why, in 2016, I organized a photo trip with friends to the same destination. My LPM Portfolio contains several images taken in this paradise.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®