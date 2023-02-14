The Pond, Isle of Skye, Scotland

September 2014 was my first trip to the Scottish Highlands. My wife and I spent a week on the famous Isle of Skye. We went principally for the hiking, but photography was a secondary and essential trip objective.

One day, I was scouting image sites on the Island. Driving near Kirkibost, I saw this little pond at the foot of a beautiful mountain range. A white spot on the water caught my eye. I parked the car on the side of the road and took out my long focal lens to identify the reflection. I saw it was the reflection of a lone white house near the shoreline.

I was awed by the scenery. All the essential elements of the composition were there: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colours, and framing elements. So, I used my wide-angle lens handheld to take the picture. This perfectly illustrates why the Scottish Highlands are deemed a photographer’s paradise.

This explains why, in 2016, I organized a photo trip with friends to the same destination. My LPM Portfolio contains several images taken in this paradise.

