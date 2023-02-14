Nordenskjold Overlook, Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

In April 2018, my wife and I embarked on a two-week, professionally led photo tour of Patagonia. The route started in south-central Chile, passed into Argentina, and ended up back in Chile at Torres del Paine National Park.

The first two days looked good, but then it turned rainy. We lost several days of shooting gorgeous mountains due to the rain and clouds that obscured the view. Sometimes we would find a waterfall or river as an alternative, plus a lot of guanacos, and we did get a couple of rainbows.

As if that was not enough, the primary vehicle broke down in the middle of the trip. So we lost another full day in a nowhere tiny town waiting for alternative transportation. Even when we moved again, there were still low clouds and rain.

Eventually, we got to Torres del Paine National Park, and the weather improved slightly. It was still cloudy, but at least you could see things. We went to a lake with small icebergs that came off a glacier. Finally, on the very last morning, it was clear and sunny, really the best weather of the whole trip. The group leader asked if we wanted to go back to a waterfall. I said absolutely not; we are going to the mountain views. It being fall in the southern hemisphere, there was also a good bit of nice color. This shot was from the Nordenskjöld Lookout, toward the mountains known as Los Cuernos. It was the best morning of the whole trip.

