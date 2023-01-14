Infrared Bow Lake, Alberta, Canada

Welcome to Bow Lake, Alberta, and the wonderful world of straight-out-of-camera monochrome shots on an infrared-converted Nikon Z5. What once took 1-4 hours to edit in Lightroom to get the shadows right, I can now do in-camera with a single shutter click. Add to that some of the finest scenery Canada has to offer (just east of North America's Continental Divide - if you've got the four-wheel-drive to get you there), and pretty soon, you are in photographic wonderland.

Come on in! The water is a bit chilly, but that's all part of the experience.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now