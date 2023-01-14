    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Infrared Bow Lake, Alberta, Canada
    By Wolfgang Whyte

    Welcome to Bow Lake, Alberta, and the wonderful world of straight-out-of-camera monochrome shots on an infrared-converted Nikon Z5. What once took 1-4 hours to edit in Lightroom to get the shadows right, I can now do in-camera with a single shutter click. Add to that some of the finest scenery Canada has to offer (just east of North America's Continental Divide - if you've got the four-wheel-drive to get you there), and pretty soon, you are in photographic wonderland.

    Come on in! The water is a bit chilly, but that's all part of the experience.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®