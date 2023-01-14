Brattleboro Snow Cover, VT, USA

Driving to NYC from VT in an ebbing snowstorm. I stopped at a rest area on i91, and heavy, wet snow covered the evergreen trees. It made for a pretty nice, almost black-and-white textural show.

This photo was made with one of the first digital still cameras I began using in the early 2000s, and it helped convince me that digital might have an actual future. Ha! Little did we fathom in 2002 that digital cameras would almost fully replace film within a few short years.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now