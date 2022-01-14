    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Windsor County, Woodstock, Vermont, USA
    By David DesRochers

    I saw a photo of Sleepy Hollow Farm 20 years ago and I promised myself I would travel to Vermont someday to capture this beautiful location.

    In October of 2021, my wife and I drove to this beautiful state to take advantage of the fall colors. Sleepy Hollow Farm was our first stop, and I wasn't disappointed. On our last day the morning landscape was draped in fog, and I had to visit the farm one more time. The fog moved in, moved out, then appeared once again, creating a sense of mystery.

    This photo appears in the third edition of the NiSi Fine Art Photography Book.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®