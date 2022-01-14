Windsor County, Woodstock, Vermont, USA

I saw a photo of Sleepy Hollow Farm 20 years ago and I promised myself I would travel to Vermont someday to capture this beautiful location.

In October of 2021, my wife and I drove to this beautiful state to take advantage of the fall colors. Sleepy Hollow Farm was our first stop, and I wasn't disappointed. On our last day the morning landscape was draped in fog, and I had to visit the farm one more time. The fog moved in, moved out, then appeared once again, creating a sense of mystery.

This photo appears in the third edition of the NiSi Fine Art Photography Book.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now