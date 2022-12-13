Sunrise Tree, Lake Ouareau, St Donat De Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

This photograph was taken at sunrise on March 10, 2019, at 6 in the morning near the shore of the frozen lake Ouareau in Quebec, Canada. I had photographed at the same spot the previous morning and at sunrise, but there were no clouds. One of these images is already published and can be seen on my LPM VIP page.

As the weather forecast for March 10th predicted partial cloud cover, I returned to the same location. Again, the scene was beautiful and I took several shots before and after the sun rose over the horizon.

To ensure that I would have a perfect exposure, I overexposed by 1.3 stops. (ETTR). Sometimes it is important to go back to the same place to experience the impact of different light conditions.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now