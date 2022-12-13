Northern Lights Above Reine, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Timing is everything in photography. I planned my first trip to Lofoten, Norway during the winter hoping for fresh snow and northern lights. I got my first wish on the day of my arrival. A major snowstorm arrived the afternoon I was supposed to fly from Bodo to Leknes and the only daily flight was cancelled with no available flight until days later. A ferry was my only option, so I spent 6 hours on stormy seas getting to an alternate destination in Lofoten. The next morning greeted me with an amazing blanket of snow.

Visiting and photographing iconic locations produce one beautiful image after another. The night sky, however, was not as cooperative. The northern lights eluded me until my last night on the island village of Reine. My vantage point from my fishing village cabin provided great views of the mountain peaks as the northern lights danced above.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now