Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire, USA

I was walking the dogs early one February morning on Lake Sunapee, NH with the temperature at 70°F at 7 am.

Lake Sunapee was in full ice-out mode with heavy morning fog. I hurried home to get the first camera I could find which was Light L16. I went to the dock where the red turnbuckle stood out along with the hard-edged, rectilinear gray dock.

The sky was in full JMW Turner mode. The water and ice were hard to separate. The hard-edged foreground and the romantic BG made a nice contrast, I thought.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now