Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Milford, PA, USA

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area straddles the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, just below New York State. The land was originally set aside for a dam that would have flooded the region. Fortunately the project was cancelled in 1978 and the land was transferred to the National Park Service.

Over the course of my life, I have driven through the park countless times. The scenic byway through the park was my parents’ favorite route when traveling from New York to Pennsylvania to visit our extended family. I have distinct childhood memories of driving through the park at twilight, watching fireflies flickering in the overgrown fields on the edge of the river.

As an adult, I often visit the Delaware Water Gap to escape the grind of city life and enjoy the beauty of the Pocono Mountains and the park’s many waterfalls. On one such outing, I discovered a hike that led to an overview of the Delaware River and New Jersey in the distance. I recently returned to the same trail, hiking back an hour before dawn so that I could be on site in time to watch the sun rise. I found a spot along the cliff overlooking the river and, as the day dawned, I had a stunning view to the southeast, with the fields and forest just starting to showcase their autumn colors.

This shot was taken with a wide angle, allowing me to capture both the edge of the cliff and the river valley below, which was framed nicely by the trees arching out over the clifftop.

