Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

A day road trip through Yellowstone, even with the sun mostly overhead, can yield some lovely landscapes. This scene was revealed just after we passed over the Dunraven Pass's crest and started heading North into the valley: nice clouds, light, nice color. Shadows were just beginning to lengthen. All together, Yellowstone rarely disappoints. This road has been closed for about 2 years, and it was great to see this very special part of the park again.

