Spirit Falls, Skamania County, Washington, USA

I have seen photos of this waterfall for years. It is very beautiful, and I wanted to find it and take some pictures of it. There were multiple challenges, however. I have read numerous conversations online in the last few years that stated that access to the waterfall was closed.

Most of the conversations were talking about the area being on private property. I was going to be in the area this last spring, so I did some more research. And to my surprise, the trail was open again. So, I went to the parking area and was ready for a hike.

I was not ready for a very steep and treacherous trail down the hillside to the waterfall. The trail going down is difficult, and walking sticks are highly advised. When I arrived at the waterfall, the springtime runoff was amazing to see. I walked around a bit just to take it in. I finally landed on a few compositions I wanted. So, I got my gear out and got to work. With this photo, I wanted to capture the water in motion and the beautiful blue color of the water.

