Single Sailboat, Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Most of the best images we create as landscape or nature photographers involve complex journeys to arrive at beautiful destinations, often enduring brutal physical exertion and risky climbs or descents to remote areas. The only thing complex about this scene was the flight to get to Oahu from the mainland, and finding a large area of the Pacific from the shore with few or no vessels in the frame during a very busy afternoon.

The light at this time of day was bizarre, and the sunlight on the water created an almost unreal effect. I knew when I captured this one that the minimalism of the one sailboat was exactly what I was looking for. I hope their view was as awesome as mine!

