Boundary Water Canoe Area Sunrise, Minnesota, USA

A smoky, hazy sunrise over Basswood Lake from a trip canoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA), Minnesota, USA. Our campsite was just outside the area they had closed to visitors due to the wild fires just over 12 miles away (as the crow flies) in Canada. The entire trip we were greeted with hazy, smoke filled skies due to several different wild fires burning to the North in Canada as well as the Western United States. Unfortunately, all the haze limited the night sky photos I had planned to take but it did certainly enhance the morning sunrise.

