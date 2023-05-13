Ice Forest, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

Ice Forest atop Porcelain Basin. On a double-digit below-zero day in January in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, we decided to brave the cold and venture down the walkway for the mile loop around Porcelain Basin. Needless to say, I didn’t pause for many long exposures.

This basin is known for fast-changing sheets of milky mineral deposits which appear like porcelain. The ice-covered trees atop the hill overlooking the basin caught my attention as the vapour from the hot springs clouded the view. I shot multiple frames through the drifting vapour before I got a clear view of the trees.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now