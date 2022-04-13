Langza Village, Lahul Spiti DIst, Himachal Pradesh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The village of Langza is commonly referred to as the “Fossil Village” and sometimes also as the “highest village in the world”. The name of the village is believed to have derived from the words ‘La’ which means a mountain pass and ‘Za’ which is short for Zama, a form of clay pottery practiced in the village. Another theory states that the name comes from the word ‘Lang’ – the village temple.

The village and its nearby areas are full of marine fossils; one of the many things that put Langza on the tourist map.

It was during April'21 I visited this place and it was during afternoon while going towards Hikkim village, I found this amazing riot of colors in the vast agricultural field of Langza village

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now