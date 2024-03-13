Cape Disappointment, Washington State, USA

I was headed out to the Washington coast after a trip to visit family. I was looking forward to spending time capturing photos near Long Beach. The goal for the first evening was to capture the sunset at Cape Disappointment. However, I was running late and losing light very quickly. I arrived just in time to get into the park.

I had been there on a previous trip, so I knew exactly where to park. I rushed over to a good spot near the water's edge and set up my tripod. For my first shot, I was just trying to get my settings right, so I snapped a test shot. This first shot was all I needed, however. I took a few more photos, but I really loved how the 1/5-second exposure time captured the movement of the stormy sea.

