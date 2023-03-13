Soeima, Alfandega da Fe, Portugal

In the higher parts of Alfândega da Fé, such as in Soeima parish, sweet chestnuts (Castanea sativa Mill.) dominate and form open forests. This is a deciduous tree, losing its leaves during the winter and forming new ones again in the spring. Chestnut cultivation area has been increasing in this region due to the reasonable prices of chestnuts in the markets and the increasingly hot and dry summers that force the tree to be planted at higher altitudes.

While walking around the region some weeks ago, on a beautiful sunny afternoon, I was attracted by a yellow spot in the middle of an old chestnut plantation. The bright yellow colour contrasted with the dark brown of the trunks and branches of the bare chestnuts.

I approached to photograph and see what plant it was. The yellow flowering plants were turnips! I asked why turnips were sown. I was told that turnips were used to feed farm animals such as mules and donkeys, still used in this region to pull carts and ploughs.

In a few weeks, the scenario will be totally different. The yellow flowers have disappeared to give rise to silique fruits, and the chestnuts, now “naked” and bare, will be full of green leaves. The image was captured with a Hasselblad H3D and an HC 50-110mm 3.5-4.5 lens, using a 55mm focal distance.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now