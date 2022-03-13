Mpaos Island, Mykonos Town, Mykonos Island, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The lesson here is to always look behind and see what’s going on. My wife and I traveled to Mykonos, Paros and Santorini in early April to beat the crowds and capture some Greek Island images for a friend’s Greek restaurant in Seattle. The first stop was Mykonos where we almost did not get lunch the first day until we convinced the waitress that we were not part of a cruse ship and were staying in town and had a rental car. Mykonos Town is a lovely place with its whitewashed cubic houses with wooden colored doors and narrow streets forming many labyrinths. There are the whitewashed windmills, trademark of the island, Little Venice a line of buildings right along the sea, its lovely churches, harbor and quay.

One of my goals for Mykonos Town (Chora) was the Panagia Paraportiani Church that dates from 1400 and is considered to be a perfect example of Cycladic architecture. The church is located facing the entrance to Chora and its name means “Our Lady of the Side Gate.” The exterior of the church is asymmetrically shaped as it actually contains five tiny churches squeezed together.

So, on this sunny evening it found me at the end of Oikou Gkizi Street, right next to the Aegean Sea to capture to warm evening glow on the Panagia Paraportiani with its wonderful stepped pyramid wall. As I worked the scene, I thought I would turn around and check out where the sun was. Low and behold there was this wonderful image of two fishermen in their boat, back-lit by the setting sun against the outline of Mpaos Island with its Church of St George on the right and house on the left.

