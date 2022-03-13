Magdalen Islands, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Nine years ago, we spent two wonderful weeks in the Magdalen Islands. There are several islands in the archipelago, but each of these is unique. Local wildlife, local fauna, cultural differences, environ-ment and landscape, each island has a personality and offers different attractions. One day on Havre aux Maisons island we were driving along the road paralleling the sea-facing cliffs, and my attention was captured by the red small lighthouse permanently surveying Entry Island. II was attracted by the colours of the scene and the contrasting shapes. This archipelago offers renowned opportunities for photographers. We can reach this destination only by ferry or plane. I came back home with tons of pictures and very good memories.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

