Sneffels Mountain Range, Ridgway, CO, USA

This is an image of the Sneffels Mountain Range in South Western Colorado with Mt. Sneffels, the center peak, at 14,158 ft. On the back is a list of the peaks as best I could figure out.

The image was taken at the Dallas Divide, on HW 62, approximately 14 miles SW of Ridgway, CO, at about the same time a couple of years ago, Sept 29, 2016. This is a tremendously popular site, with many photographers lining up along the fence to capture this image. However, I took this shot around 2 hours before sunrise, and I was the only one in my group, and for that matter, I believe the rest of the photographers braving the cold before dawn. (I remember my photography friends sitting in the warm car behind me).

Because this is a long exposure, some of the reflections off the leaves are slightly blown out, causing some of the little speckles of white along to plants. Also, unlike film, which is analogue and tolerant on the upper and lower ranges, digital is a straight linear curve, and it is easy to blow out a bright light on the upper ends.

A little bit of fun, the area between where I was standing, the front of the picture, to the base of the Sneffels range, approximately 4 miles, is part of Ralph Lauren’s ranch. It extends to the right/west and is approximately 16,000 acres. Not surprisingly, it is called the Double RL Ranch. I am sure this is where the Double RL brand originates. There is a public road that traverses the ranch to the mountains.

