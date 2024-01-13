Old Wooden Lutheran Church, Lewistown, Montana, USA

This little church near Lewistown in Montana was part of a once thriving community. Due to population decline, there are no remaining houses nearby.

This old wooden Lutheran church was at the point of collapse. Approaching it was far too risky as the tower / steeple was in a very dangerous state and could collapse at any moment. The church is unlikely to survive much longer. Many other buildings I was hoping to see had in fact collapsed by the time I reached them. The graveyard looked like it might be looked after by the few remaining locals.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now