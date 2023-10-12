San Quirico d’Orcia, Val d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

These are the cypresses of San Quirico d'Orcia, one of the most photographed spots in Tuscany.

The photo was taken in early spring 2022 during a weekend of rain, wind and snow overnight – a rather unpredictable start to spring.

But, in any weather condition and in any season, it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful, iconic and magical places in the Val d'Orcia.

You just have to be a little lucky and find a place in the few car parks along the road leading to Pienza.

In the worst-case scenario, you can park in second gear (don't worry, don't invade the road) and hope the other photographers are slower than you to take pictures!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now