    Rochester, New York, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    Picture Story

    Hiking down a trail, heavily laden with the falling leaves, I glanced ahead to see this beautiful sight. The sky seemed to have doubled and the colors appeared to be neon in the scene ahead. I continued my hike, hoping that I would not be disappointed when I came to the bottom. The clouds did not change, the colors became even more vibrant and I set about trying to capture what I saw. My only problem was trying to balance the filters in one hand while configuring the tripod. It was getting colder and when I went to zip up my jacket, the filters flew out of my hand and drowned! Not a terrible loss-a trade off for witnessing such a scene!

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

