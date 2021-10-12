Rochester, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Hiking down a trail, heavily laden with the falling leaves, I glanced ahead to see this beautiful sight. The sky seemed to have doubled and the colors appeared to be neon in the scene ahead. I continued my hike, hoping that I would not be disappointed when I came to the bottom. The clouds did not change, the colors became even more vibrant and I set about trying to capture what I saw. My only problem was trying to balance the filters in one hand while configuring the tripod. It was getting colder and when I went to zip up my jacket, the filters flew out of my hand and drowned! Not a terrible loss-a trade off for witnessing such a scene!

