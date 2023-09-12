River Dinkel, Lage, Germany

The eternal movement of water grabs me. The never-ending flow is calming, even hypnotizing. Without water, there would be no life possible, nor would there be without movement. This picture was taken at the river Dinkel at Lage. It meanders through fields, passing the Dutch-German border. However, this picture has a universal character. It represents any fast-flowing river on earth. I tried a series of shutter speeds to capture and show the movement to the viewer. Fast shutter speeds delivered a non-appealing picture. Too slow a shutter speed did no right to the image as well. So I went in between.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now