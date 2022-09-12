    Search
    Point Lobos SNRP, Big Sur, California, USA
    By Bernie Lewinsky

    Exploring the Point Lobos State Natural Reserve park was always one of my "must go" destination. Having seen some of Ansel Adams's images made there, I was enthused and inspired. I walked with my camera and tripod until I found this interesting floating root. It was a foggy and rather cool day. Getting the right angle and the appropriate footing (to let others by) was a challenge. The final image, I feel captures the variety of photographic opportunities at the park. It was a rare day with minimal tourist traffic!

