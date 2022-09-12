Orlando, Florida, USA

Early in the morning, about 5:45, the wetlands beckoned. I walked along a lovely path with a perfect setting. The fog had rolled in, the birds were just awakening and the Cypress were having their leisurely nourishment from the salty water.

I set up my tripod and waited for the fog to clear a bit. The palette was so very soft and muted, but I concentrated on the mist and texture of the scene. I especially, loved watching the birds awakening and hearing their calls.

