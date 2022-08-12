Oneonta Gorge, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Of all the locations I have visited, I think this was the one which I researched the most prior to going. Oneonta Gorge is an extraordinary slot canyon in the Columbia River Gorge area of northern Oregon. The river running through it is freezing cold. In some places the water is no more than ankle deep, in others it can reach chest height. When hiking in with camera gear, it is quite important to know this!

I was hoping to visit after a spell of heavy rain in order to capture the cascades of water flowing over the canyon walls but with limited time, it was unfortunately not to be. We did enjoy some great soft light filtering through from the far reaches of the gorge however, and the mosses, lichens, ferns and other foliage were all coloured in beautiful vibrant shades of green. Since the tragic bush fires of 2017 the gorge has been closed to hikers, and so I now consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to go to photograph this fascinating place when I did.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

