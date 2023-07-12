Alviela River, Louriceira, Alcanena, Santarem, Portugal

The Alviela is a short river that flows in the Santarem district. The region has a Mediterranean-type climate, with infrequent but sometimes torrential rains, especially in winter. During this season, the current of rivers is powerful, but in the summer, they have small flows, as is the case of the Alviela.

Walking along the banks of the river at the beginning of July, on a very hot and cloudless day, with the sun shining brightly, I marvelled at the calm that emanated from watching the river slowly run. The flow was small, and the depth reduced, so I put myself in the water and with a tripod and a prolonged exposure of 10 seconds, I obtained the image I present now.

In the foregrounds, the current was weak, and it was almost possible to observe the bottom of the river clearly. A little further forward, the current was stronger because the width was less, and there were some obstacles (branches and stones) inside the water. Here the water appears in the photograph with a dull surface that very well evokes the constant flow of the water in a river. This wonderful moment was captured with a Hasselblad X1D-50c.

