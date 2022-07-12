Lindis Pass, Canterbury, New Zealand

Snow! Every landscape takes on such a different character when blanketed in snow, and Lindis Pass on the South Island of New Zealand is no exception.

At an elevation of 971m (3,186ft) the pass is the highest point on the South Island's state highway network and often among the first alpine passes to be closed in winter after snowfall. The contours of the hillsides and abundance of tussock grasses in this area are very distinctive and quite different to other high country locations.

This image was made mid-morning after a night of snowfall and processed in high-key, to soften the contrasts and create an almost 'abstract look'.

