Moran, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Summer storms were building at Grand Teton National Park. As I drove through the stunning landscape, the rain fell heavily on the mountain peaks, and thunder rumbled in the distance.

The wind was howling through the vast fields of Elk Ranch Flats, rustling the tall grass around me. The fresh smell of rain filled the air, and I took a deep breath, enjoying the break from the summer mosquitos. The dramatic beauty of the stormy landscape struck me. The contrast between the dark clouds and the lush green fields was breathtaking.

