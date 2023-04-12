Jackson Lake, Grand Tetons, Wyoming, USA

A visit to Jenny Lake Lodge in 2018 was incomplete without a visit to Jackson Lake Lodge. The magnificent view from the balcony was rapidly becoming more and more interesting and ominous!

The first snowfall on Mount Moran began to take place within minutes. The beams of light in the distance and the mixture of colors in the foreground, along with the quickly developing angry clouds, caught my immediate attention.

The cold weather was readily palpable; the imagination as to what was occurring in the distance was going wild. Ultimately, I had what I hoped to capture: a visual story of the wild weather frequently seen in the Tetons area.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

